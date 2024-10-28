Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple Rule Changed: Now Devotees Won't Have To Stand In Long Queue For Bhasma Aarti

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There have been major changes made in the Mahakal temple of Ujjain for the convenience of devotees participating in the Bhasma Aarti. The venue of the counter which provides forms regarding entry in the Bhasma Aarti has also been changed to near Pinaki Gate.

This initiative has been taken to increase the convenience of devotees. Notably, the Mahakal Temple Committee allows free access Bhasma Aarti to almost 300 people on a daily basis.

Earlier, the devotees had to stand in long queues for nearly 7-8 hours to get the permission. Now, the devotees may get the forms two days prior, and can submit their forms the next day after 7 am.

This initiative will save the time of the devotees and the devotees won't have to face trouble by standing in the queue all night long.

Moreover, it is a great initiative as it will also allow the common devotees to enter into the Bhasam Arti darshan.

#WATCH | Actress Sara Ali Khan offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/qdBYLZlYUK — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 31, 2023

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, located in Ujjain and considered as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple has attracted numerous devotees in recent times. Many celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut, Ayushmann Khurana and Madhuri Dixit had visited the Mahakal Temple to seek blessings.

Recently, President Droupadi Murmu has visited the Mahakal Temple.