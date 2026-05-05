Ujjain's Mahakal Temple To Set Up Five New Trusts To Manage Bhakti Niwas, Ann Kshetra & More

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The management committee of Ujjain's Shri Mahakal Temple has decided to establish five new trusts to strengthen administration and improve services,. The decision was taken during a meeting with District Collector Roshan Kumar Singh and Mahakal Temple committee on Saturday.

According to Temple Administrator Pratham Kaushik, the newly proposed trusts will manage key areas such as the Ann kshetra (community kitchen) , 80 new boxes of donation at temple premises, Bhakti Niwas, educational service and healthcare services. The initiative aims to streamline operation and ensures better delivery of facilities to the growing number of devotees visiting temple.

Online donation for Ann Kshetra

The temple committee has recently planned to introduce online booking for Annadaan at the Ann kshetra . This means devotees were able to book meals in advance, sponsor food digitally, contribute more easily even from homes.

The committee has approved several important proposals focusing on preparation of upcoming Sinhastha Kumbh Mela. Among the key decision, the construction of fabrication shed at Mahakal Mahalok at an estimated cost of 11 crore. To enhance crowd management, QR-code based flap barrier will be installed.

Extension of CCTV surveillance across the temple for security purpose, employee of the committee will also receive dearness allowance.

These developments are expected to upgrade infrastructure and provide good experience to devotees.