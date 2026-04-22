Bollywood Actress Janki Bodiwala, Bhojpuri Star & MP Ravi Kishan Offer Prayers At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain -- VIDEO

Bollywood Actress Janaki Bodiwala, Bhojpuri Fame Ravi Kishan Offer Prayers At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actress Janki Bodiwala and Bhojpuri and Hindi film actor & MP Ravi Kishan visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple on Wednesday morning and offered prayers to Lord Mahakal.

Janki had darshan from the Nandi Hall and performed rituals by worshipping Nandi and whispering her wishes in Nandi’s ear, as per temple tradition.

‘This peace can’t be felt elsewhere'

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Actress Janki Bodiwala offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple and performed rituals during her visit



(Video source: Mahakal Mandir Pro) pic.twitter.com/tE5jnHSsFu — IANS (@ians_india) April 22, 2026

Janki said that the peace she felt after visiting the temple cannot be found anywhere else.

She expressed her wish to keep coming back for darshan. She also praised the temple management, saying that the arrangements are smooth and devotees are getting easy access to darshan.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Actress Janki Bodiwala says, "I have come to the Mahakal Temple today. I am unable to express what I am feeling after coming here, but I am feeling very good..."



(Video source: Mahakal Mandir Pro) pic.twitter.com/vhi7cDEFnl — IANS (@ians_india) April 22, 2026

The temple has been witnessing a steady flow of celebrities, with actors and actresses visiting regularly to seek blessings.

Janaki, known for her roles in films like Shaitaan and Tari Maate Once More, also prayed for happiness and well-being.

‘My life is blessed’

#WATCH | Ujjain: BJP leader Ravi Kishan says, "We have come to the feet of the King of the World... We prayed for the good health of everyone. We offered prayers for the well-being and future of the god-like people of Gorakhpur, and we prayed that no evil eye may ever be cast… https://t.co/58RmhNhsQM pic.twitter.com/rpkxSffIQh — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2026

Meanwhile, Bhojpuri and Hindi film actor and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan also visited the temple on Wednesday morning after attending the Bhasma Aarti.

He first offered pooja at the Nandi Hall and then had darshan of Lord Mahakal through the silver gate.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Ravi Kishan offers prayers at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/WXVZA82Qal — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2026

Ravi Kishan offered water to the deity and was seen chanting prayers during his visit. He spent around 15 minutes in the temple premises and prayed for the welfare of the country and the state.

After the visit, he said that getting an opportunity to have darshan of Baba Mahakal makes life blessed. He also offered special prayers for the people of Gorakhpur, wishing them good health and prosperity.