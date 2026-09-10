Ujjain’s Khade Hanuman Temple Draws Over 12k Devotees Amid Idol Relocation Row; IIT Indore Team To Conduct Scan To Check How Deeply It Is Buried | VIDEO

Ujjain’s Khade Hanuman Temple Draws Over 12k Devotees Amid Idol Relocation Row; IIT Indore Team To Conduct Scan | VIDEO | X / IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Khade Hanuman Temple has witnessed a surge in devotees amid the Khade Hanuman idol controversy sparked by viral social media claims about its possible relocation. More than 10,000 people visited on Wednesday, while over 2,000 arrived on Thursday. The Sati Gate Hanuman Temple remains under tight security as the administration denies attempting to remove the idol. An IIT Indore idol scan will determine how deeply it is buried before officials decide on further action at the site.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: A large number of devotees are visiting the Khade Hanuman Temple for darshan. More than 10,000 devotees visited yesterday, while over 2,000 have visited today. An IIT team is expected to scan the idol to determine how deep it is buried, after which the… pic.twitter.com/yCyHnUIjQG — IANS (@ians_india) September 10, 2026

Devotees Arrive From Other States

The temple has attracted visitors from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan over the past few days. The growing number of Khade Hanuman devotees follows the widespread circulation of videos and claims concerning the idol.

The Khade Hanuman viral video showed activity around the temple and prompted claims that officials were trying to remove the statue. These reports have turned the development into major Madhya Pradesh temple news.

Most structures surrounding the shrine have been demolished during redevelopment work over the past week. However, the standing idol remains at its original location under a temporary tent.

Police have installed barricades and deployed personnel to manage the growing crowds. Local residents said they had never witnessed such long queues at the shrine.

An IIT Indore team inspected the site on Monday and is expected to conduct another examination. The Khade Hanuman idol depth investigation will assess how far the statue extends underground and help officials plan their next move.

Administration Denies Removal Attempt

The Ujjain district administration said no attempt had been made to displace the idol manually or with machinery. It added that devotees’ sentiments, the idol’s safety and Ujjain’s religious heritage were its highest priorities.

However, some devotees disputed the statement and claimed they had video evidence of digging and cutting equipment near the idol, intensifying the Ujjain temple relocation row.

Congress MLAs Mahesh Parmar and Dinesh Jain Bose, party workers and several saints visited the temple. They recited the Hanuman Chalisa and opposed relocating the idol.