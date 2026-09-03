Ujjain Ram Ghat Incident: Woman Alleges ‘Pandit’ Invited Her To His Room, Viral Video Sparks Outrage - WATCH

Ujjain Ram Ghat Incident: Woman Alleges ‘Pandit’ Invited Her To His Room |

A woman’s visit to the popular Ram Ghat in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, reportedly took an uncomfortable turn after a man dressed as a ‘Pandit’ allegedly approached her with a disturbing invitation.

The incident, involving a woman identified as Naira Roy, has surfaced online after a video recounting her experience was shared on Instagram. The clip has since attracted significant attention on social media, with users expressing concern over women’s safety at crowded religious and tourist destinations.

Woman recalls uncomfortable encounter at Ram Ghat

According to Roy’s account, she was spending some quiet time at Ram Ghat and had stopped to pet a community dog sitting near her.

The peaceful moment allegedly changed when the man approached her and began asking whether she would come to his room. Roy further claimed that he offered to cook food for her.

“I was sitting with a furry kid. Then a Pandit ji started asking me if I would come to his room,” the woman said while describing the encounter in the video.

Shocked by the interaction, Roy confronted the man over his comments. Following the confrontation, the man reportedly left the spot.

Viral video draws strong reactions online

The video was posted by the Instagram handle ‘romaneinnc_’ and quickly gained traction among social media users. According to the information accompanying the post, it crossed 117,000 views.

Several commenters praised Roy for standing her ground instead of remaining silent during the alleged encounter.

One user wrote, “Lemme tell you all, Agar ye ldki chahti naa toh aise 2-3 ko wahi soot deti within a minute (If this woman would have wanted, she would have beaten up such people within a minute). Though she handled it maturely and stood firm. So proud of you, keep going. Mahadev blesses you!”

Another person encouraged women to remain confident when faced with uncomfortable situations, commenting, “Whenever you are alone, do not lose courage, stand firm like this.”

A third user focused on the importance of not judging a person solely by their religious appearance, writing, “Just by wearing a tilak and some malas one doesn't become a Pandit. Criminals come in all avatars and at all places. We need to be careful.”

Video’s authenticity not independently verified

The allegations have generated discussion online, but the claims in the viral video have not been independently established.

The Free Press Journal reportedly noted that it could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video. At present, the incident should therefore be understood as an account shared by the woman on social media rather than as an independently confirmed sequence of events.

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The episode has nevertheless prompted renewed conversations online about personal safety, appropriate conduct at religious sites and the need to remain alert when approached by strangers.

Social media users rally behind woman

The reactions to the video largely centered on Roy’s decision to confront the alleged behaviour and speak publicly about her experience.

While some users praised her composure, others used the incident to stress that religious attire or symbols should not automatically be treated as proof of a person’s character or intentions.