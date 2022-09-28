Ujjain: Youth arrested for making fake VU mark sheets

DEEPAK SHAKYA, ACCUSED |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Fake mark sheets of Vikram University were being prepared on laptops in Sanjay Nagar of Agar Road. Police have arrested an accused and seized 25 mark sheets from him.

A joint team of Chimanganj Mandi police and Crime Branch arrested Deepak Shakya, a resident of Sanjay Nagar, from his house here on Monday evening. The 34-year-old Deepak may have been preparing fake mark sheets of other universities also, and the police are finding it out.

BA first, second and third-year mark sheets of Vikram University have been recovered from Deepak. Police are interrogating Deepak to know the names of his accomplices, the extent of their network etc.

In the interrogation so far, Deepak has said that he has been making fake mark sheets for almost 2 years. The crime branch team was keeping an eye on its activities on the information that a gang making fake mark sheets was active for a long time. Deepak was arrested on Monday evening.

