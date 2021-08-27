e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:18 AM IST

Ujjain: Work of underground sewerage inspected

FP News Service
Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal inspects underground sewer line laying work in Ujjain on Thursday | FP

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Kshitij Singhal inspected Abhishek Nagar, Lal Gate, Priti Parisar, Mahaveer Bagh Colony, etc localities of Indore Road on Thursday.

He directed the engineers that keeping in view the safety and movement of public during the rainy season, work should be done by using and barricading the safety equipment as per the requirement.

He said, road repair work should be completed soon. Singhal directed to ensure the speedy completion of the work and once concrete work is finished its quality will be inspected by the Tata Engineers. He directed that additional labour be engaged during the night to expedite the work. Separate teams should be constituted for work in respective area, he added.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:18 AM IST
