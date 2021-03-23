Ujjain: UMC, Tata Projects Limited in the dock as YC bursts crackers To make the deaf hear

Ujjain: Youth Congress (YC) members on Tuesday at Ujjain Municipal Corporation office premises burst firecrackers to draw the attention of officials over dangerous drainage chambers located across the city. Youth Congress workers said that these chambers are causing road accidents and 2 persons lost their lives so far and the officials have failed to pay heed to the issue or to arrange for the repairs unleveled chamber covers.

Youth Congress members under the leadership of district head Bharat Shankar Joshi staged a protest at UMC office premises against Tata Projects Limited which is looking after drainage project in the city and municipal authorities.

Joshi said that even though the unlevelled drainages chambers were marked by the YC members but the municipal corporation did not take any action to repair the same.

YC general secretary Yogesh said that public representative of the ruling party are least bothered about the condition of the roads in the city. YC will launch an aggressive agitation if the chambers are not repaired soon, Yogesh said. Jitendra Tilkar, Rakesh Girje, Bablu Khichchi, Rahul Gehlot and other members were present.