Ujjain: Vikramaditya Co-operative Bank wins accolades for excellent banking 

HomeIndoreUjjain: Vikramaditya Co-operative Bank wins accolades for excellent banking 

Bank finds place among 51 success stories 

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 01:12 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vikramaditya Nagrik Sahakari Bank Ujjain has been†included in the compilation of 51 success stories of cooperative success in providing excellent banking facilities to the customers through excellent management and working style.

A compilation of 51 stories was released by Union home minister and cooperatives minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a function organised in Bhopal. Principal secretary, cooperatives department, KC Gupta has congratulated the Vikramaditya Nagrik Sahakari Bank for the excellent dimensions established in the field of cooperatives. 

He also expressed the hope that through excellent management and methodology in the field of cooperatives, the goal of prosperity and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh will be achieved successfully.

