Ujjain: Instructions issued for rectifying black spots on roads

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla gave instructions on rectifying the black spots on the city roads at the earliest. The duo was attending a meeting of the road safety committee at Sankul Bhawan here on Monday.

The collector instructed the School education department to prepare a list of vehicles engaged in carpooling students. The collector said that a list of such vehicles should be prepared within a week.

After this, a committee of teachers should be formed in the schools which will regularly check these vehicles. In case of any change in the vehicles, the information of the same would be updated in the list. Instructions have been given to the district transport officer to take action against the buses halting at every place other than the designated spot on Agar Road.