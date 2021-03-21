Ujjain: UP’s CM got over 14K pages translated within months to resolve Ayodhya dispute: Champat Rai

Ujjain: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary and Vishwa Hindu Parishad International’s head Champat Rai here on Sunday praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for getting 14,000 pages (of temple land) translated into English within 6 months, which was pending for years.

After calling on veteran Jain seer Vidyasagar Maharaj, Rai and came to Ujjain for Mahakal Darshan.

Talking to media persons at Madhav Seva Nyas, he commended the role of Yogi Adityanath in the disposal of the civil suit of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute filed in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ruled by a full majority only after an in-depth study of the pages the translation of which was pending for years.

Ex-Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and PV Narasimha Rao have also contributed to resolve the issue, but speaking more about them will annoy some people.

On donations

Rai further said that the donation sought from the people for the construction of the magnificent Ram Mandir is unprecedented and the collection is estimated to be over four times the target. The accounting of the same is underway. People from all faith from across the country have donated generously for the Temple. In Faizabad and Ayodhya, Muslims came forward to donate zealously, he added. According to Roy, the construction of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya was not just a battle for land but it was a battle the identity of the national. It is an answer to the attack of a foreign invaders beginning 500-years-ago. Muslims and British ruled the country but nobody could settle the dispute.

Foundation without steel

According to Ray, the three-storey Ram Mandir, which is being constructed in 70 acres in Ayodhya, will stand without steel on a 40 feet deep foundation. Over 60,000 cubic feet of stone has been acquired against the requirement of 4.5 lakh cubic feet of stone. Every floor of the temple will be twenty feet high and staircases, lifts and ramps will be built for the ease of visitors.

Ayodhya to be a cultural capital

Ayodhya will be made a cultural capital after the construction of Shri Ram Temple. The design of the temple is such that 50 thousand people can visit every day. On special occasions, this number can go up to 5 lakh, he added.

BJP government has no role in fund collection

Responding to a pin-pointed question, Ray clarified that the BJP has no role to play in the voluntary fund collection. Neither the party nor the governments at the centre or the state were given any targets for fund collection, he claimed, adding that the politicians from the Ayodhya movement played a notable role in the voluntary fund collection.

Trust has 4 IAS as members

Rai said that the trust is an autonomous body which has four IAS as its members. He said that after construction of the temple, other we will also take up other projects. On disputes in Kashi and Mathura, he said, “We are treading slowly, if we hasten up the pace, we may fall.”