Ujjain: UDA staff updates WhatsApp status; shoot self

Ujjain: Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) employee updated his WhatsApp status and shot self with a licensed gun on Tuesday.

Over 2 months ago another employee of UDA had committed suicide. As per Nanakheda police Yogesh Sen was a driver at UDA and he shot himself at home at around 3pm apparently due to some personal issue. His kin told police that his father Shivdeen Sen who is also a class IV employee at UDA, evicted him from his home over a fortnight ago. Yogesh was since putting up at Mahananda Nagar.

Yogesh received bullet wound on head. He was rushed to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. Before shooting self he updated on social media portal WhatsApp ‘Yogesh Bhai Nahi Rahe.’

At the time of the incident his wife and 2 daughters were at home. His colleagues from UDA after reading his status reached Yogesh’s place but by then Yogesh had executed the extreme act. Nanakheda police has registered a case. Police said that no suicide note has been recovered so far from the room where the incident took place. Further probe is underway.