Ujjain: Two youths injured as car hits electricity pole

Ujjain: Two youths were critically injured ina car accident at at Tower Chowk in Ujjain.

Police said that 3 youths and a girl were travelling in a car. The crash occurred as the driver was in a state of intoxication. The car hit an electric pole at the signal.

A man and a girl who were in the car fled the spot after the accident. Nakul, son of Ashok Yadav, a resident of Nilganga cemetery, was consuming liquor at Tower Chowk along with his 18-year-old friend Mcquil alias Lucky, a resident of Sarthak Nagar. They had the company of another friend and a girl.

On Tuesday morning at around 5 am, their car bearing registration number MP-43-CR-1107 collided with an electric pole at a signal. After the accident, Nakul’s friend and the girl fled but Mcquil got trapped inside.

They were first taken to JK Nursing Home by police vehicle, from where the relatives took them to the District Hospital.

Nakul's condition is critical. Sources revealed that the car belongs to Nakul's friend Rahul. Rahul dozed off after consuming alcohol, said a source.