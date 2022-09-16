e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreUjjain: Two killed, one injured as tractor rams into bike near Unhel

Ujjain: Two killed, one injured as tractor rams into bike near Unhel

As soon as the information about the accident was received, the police reached the spot and sent the injured Ashok to the hospital for treatment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and a child were killed when a speeding tractor rammed a bike on the U-turn of Rajota-Unhel-Kharsaud Road, here on Thursday. Twenty-five-year-old, Ashok, a resident of Gondia, was going on a motorcycle from Gondia to Banbana with his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Vanshika and aunt Rekha wife of Jagdish.

On the U-turn of Rajota, suddenly a tractor came at high speed from the opposing direction. In such a situation, Ashok did not get a chance to recover. The bike was shattered in the collision and Ashok was thrown to one side. The tractor went ahead trampling Rekha and Vanshika.

As soon as the information about the accident was received, the police reached the spot and sent the injured Ashok to the hospital for treatment. The bodies were brought to Unhel for the post-mortem. Police have registered a case against an unknown tractor driver and search was going on.

Read Also
Bhopal: Makhanlal Chaturvedi University holds seminar on contribution of tribal leaders in freedom...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Project Cheetah: Flight carrying cheetahs from Namibia to land in MP's Gwalior on Sept 17

Project Cheetah: Flight carrying cheetahs from Namibia to land in MP's Gwalior on Sept 17

Ujjain: Two killed, one injured as tractor rams into bike near Unhel

Ujjain: Two killed, one injured as tractor rams into bike near Unhel

MP: Ujjain to soon get Science Campus, experts hold meet

MP: Ujjain to soon get Science Campus, experts hold meet

Indore: Sachin, Lara and Yuvi fever in city

Indore: Sachin, Lara and Yuvi fever in city

Indore: Another case against fraud woman SDM; had mortgaged a neighbour’s gold ornaments worth Rs...

Indore: Another case against fraud woman SDM; had mortgaged a neighbour’s gold ornaments worth Rs...