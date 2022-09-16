Ujjain: Two killed, one injured as tractor rams into bike near Unhel

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and a child were killed when a speeding tractor rammed a bike on the U-turn of Rajota-Unhel-Kharsaud Road, here on Thursday. Twenty-five-year-old, Ashok, a resident of Gondia, was going on a motorcycle from Gondia to Banbana with his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Vanshika and aunt Rekha wife of Jagdish.

On the U-turn of Rajota, suddenly a tractor came at high speed from the opposing direction. In such a situation, Ashok did not get a chance to recover. The bike was shattered in the collision and Ashok was thrown to one side. The tractor went ahead trampling Rekha and Vanshika.

As soon as the information about the accident was received, the police reached the spot and sent the injured Ashok to the hospital for treatment. The bodies were brought to Unhel for the post-mortem. Police have registered a case against an unknown tractor driver and search was going on.