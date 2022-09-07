Ujjain: Two cheaters from Bhubaneswar and Nagpur arrested

FPJ

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The accused from Bhubaneswar and Nagpur, who cheated the people of Ujjain, have been arrested. They are being interrogated.

On August 27, Sumit Parashar, a resident of Freeganj, had ordered to buy a camera from the e-commerce website OLX at Madhav Nagar police station. The price of the camera was paid online by Sumit for Rs 63, 000. When the courier came to Sumit, instead of the camera, it was filled with stones. Parashar filed a fraud report with the Madhav Nagar police.

Last year, a person named Saifuddin, who lived in Ujjain, was cheated. Saifuddin had paid Rs 95, 700 online to buy a LED. But neither the LED came nor the money. Madhav Nagar police started investigation by registering a case on Saifuddin’s report. With the help of a cyber cell, Madhav Nagar police team arrested Chakradhar aka Rahul, accused of sending stones in parcels instead of a camera, from Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Chakradhar is a resident of Bhubaneswar and his basic profession is to cheat online. Vijay of Nagpur, accused of cheating Saifuddin online on the false pretext of LED TV, has also been arrested by Madhav Nagar police. Both the accused are being interrogated. The cheated money has been recovered from them.