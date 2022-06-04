Ujjain: Third labourer dies in mud mine collapse

Representative image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The third labourer admitted for treatment also died early Friday after a mud mine collapse in Chhingri village of Ujjain district’s Mahidpur tehsil. With his death, the toll in the accident rose to three.

An earthen mine collapsed in Chhingli village of Mahidpur on Thursday. In the accident, Dinesh, son of Mayaram and Rahul son of Ramesh died on Thursday. The third labourer Amber, son of Balu Singh and resident of Rasulpura was admitted to the District Hospital for treatment. All of the three labourers were buried deep and the help of JCB was taken to evacuate them.

Amber died during treatment at the District Hospital at around 2:30 am. Post-mortem was conducted in the morning. Amber has a one- year-old son. His uncle Ram Singh said that three labourers were working when the mine collapsed, following which two died on the spot on Thursday.

