e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: Third labourer dies in mud mine collapse

An earthen mine collapsed in Chhingli village of Mahidpur on Thursday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 04, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The third labourer admitted for treatment also died early Friday after a mud mine collapse in Chhingri village of Ujjain district’s Mahidpur tehsil. With his death, the toll in the accident rose to three.

An earthen mine collapsed in Chhingli village of Mahidpur on Thursday. In the accident, Dinesh, son of Mayaram and Rahul son of Ramesh died on Thursday. The third labourer Amber, son of Balu Singh and resident of Rasulpura was admitted to the District Hospital for treatment. All of the three labourers were buried deep and the help of JCB was taken to evacuate them.

Amber died during treatment at the District Hospital at around 2:30 am. Post-mortem was conducted in the morning. Amber has a one- year-old son. His uncle Ram Singh said that three labourers were working when the mine collapsed, following which two died on the spot on Thursday.

Read Also
Ujjain: Municipal commissioner asks 41 officers and engineers to furnish details of immovable assets
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreUjjain: Third labourer dies in mud mine collapse

RECENT STORIES

'Looks one-dimensional': Nasser Hussain on England's bowling attack against New Zealand during 1st...

'Looks one-dimensional': Nasser Hussain on England's bowling attack against New Zealand during 1st...

Navi Mumbai: Pandavkada waterfall in Kharghar to be closed during monsoon

Navi Mumbai: Pandavkada waterfall in Kharghar to be closed during monsoon

Navi Mumbai: NMMT to depute additional officials at depot during monsoon

Navi Mumbai: NMMT to depute additional officials at depot during monsoon

Navi Mumbai: 22-year-old held for killing porter

Navi Mumbai: 22-year-old held for killing porter

Is Test cricket under threat?: ICC chair Greg Barclay feels so

Is Test cricket under threat?: ICC chair Greg Barclay feels so