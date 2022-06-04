Ujjain: Municipal commissioner asks 41 officers and engineers to furnish details of immovable assets

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a series of efforts being made to improve the working style of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC), its commissioner Anshul Gupta has sought information from officers and engineers about their immovable assets. The details of the assets acquired in the last six years have to be provided to the officers within three days. If it is not compiled within three days, the salary of the concerned officer will be stopped for the month of June. This notice has been issued to a total of 41 officers and engineers.

Commissioner Gupta is constantly trying to make the system of UMC transparent. First, he broke the alliance between engineers and officers, then he laid siege to the officers who did poor work. Now he has sought information from 41 officers and engineers about their immoveable property that they got between 2017 and 2022.

In this regard, the commissioner directed additional commissioners Manoj Pathak, Radheshyam Mandloi and Aditya Nagar, executive engineers GK Kathil, Anil Jain and PC Yadav, deputy commissioner (DC) Sanjesh Gupta, assistant commissioners Neeta Jain, Tejkaran Gunvadia, Kirti Chauhan and Pooja Goyal, sanitation officer Sanjay Kulshrestha, assistant engineer Abhilasha Chaurasia and Piyush Bhargava, revenue inspector Subodh Jain, chief sanitary inspector MK Pandey, assistant accounts officer Sarita Mandekar, sub-engineers Rajesh Singh Chauhan, Manoj Rajwani, Dongar Singh Parihar, Kishore Shukla, Rajendra Singh Rawat, Nisha Verma, Joshna Ubnare, Gayatriprasad Daheria, Mukul Meshram, Anushit Jain, Sadhna Choudhary, Soumya Chaturvedi, Mohit Mishra, Sunil Jain, Vijay Goyal, Jitendra Shrivastava, Aditya Sharma, Rajkumar Rathore, Meenakshi Mishra, Anand Bhandari, Vidhurani Kaurav, Harsh Jain, Nirjhar Shukla and Sangeeta Panwar to submit details of immovable property purchased in the last six years.

ADVOCATE HEMCHANDRA NAIK REMOVED

Meanwhile, commissioner Anshul Gupta, who is engaged in a cleanliness drive to bring work culture in UMC, has now made another attack. He has relieved advocate Hemchandra Naik, who fought the corporation’s case in the Labour Court, with immediate effect. Till now additional commissioner Manoj Pathak, assistant engineer Piyush Bhargava and revenue inspector Subodh Jain have been the target of the municipal commissioner. After settling accounts with them, the commissioner has now sent off the advocate Hemchandra Naik. The reason for the removal of Naik, who had been lobbying in the labour court on behalf of the corporation for many years, is being considered as constant defeat in the court. Due to this, UMC is suffering financial loss.

Executive Engineer Seeks VRS

On the other hand, UMC’s executive engineer Liladhar Doraya gave an application seeking voluntary retirement from service (VRS) on Thursday. In the application, the reason for seeking voluntary retirement has been given as personal. It is not known whether the said application has been approved or rejected.

