Ujjain: Congress appoints observers in 54 wards to finalise its candidates

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has announced an ‘eight wounds campaign’ against the celebration of eight years of the BJP government at the Centre. In the municipal elections, the Congress will fight on local issues along with inflation, corruption and unemployment.

City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadauria targeted the BJP in a press conference at the Congress office in Kshirsagar on Friday. He said that the BJP government is celebrating eight years in office, while in these eight years the public has only been inflicted by wounds. Inflation increased, taxes increased, unemployment increased under BJP rule and today 48 crore people are unemployed in the country. The economy is in bad shape and bank scams are taking place. Government undertakings are being sold and the BJP, which promises to double the income of farmers, is increasing their pain. During the tenure of the BJP government, there was no development but more than 3400 riots took place, he alleged.

Bhadauria told that Congress will come with full force in the municipal elections. Party observers have been appointed for all 54 wards. On the basis of feedback from the ward residents, the observers will give their report and tickets will be given on this basis. He said that the entire Congress party is united and will win the election. Answering to a query, the newly-appointed city Congress committee president said that he would form his new body after the municipal elections and till then the outgoing office-bearers would continue to function.