Indore

Updated on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 09:28 AM IST

Ujjain: Terrorism will rise in Punjab with AAP at helm, says Gautam Gambhir

Ujjain’s Member of Parliament Anil Firojia also accompanied him.
FP News Service
Cricketer-turned MP Gautam Gambhir along with MP Anil Firojia perform abhishek-pujan of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Former Indian cricketer and BJP MP from Delhi Gautam Gambhir visited the city on Monday. Early in the morning, he went to the Mahakaleshwar temple and attended the auspicious Bhasma Aarti.

Ujjain’s Member of Parliament Anil Firojia also accompanied him. While talking to the media, Gautam Gambhir said Khalistani terrorism will flourish under the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab as Pakistan had helped them to form the government.

He said that the Aam Aadmi Party should keep an eye on the separatists and Pak-supported Khalistanis and should not support their propaganda to divide India.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 09:28 AM IST