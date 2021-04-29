Ujjain: Sudden departure of popular personalities shocks locals

Ujjain: The death of popular personalities due to corona has left the locals in a shock.

According to the local inputs, a chemistry teacher of Oxford Junior College and the director of a coaching institute in Freeganj Rajesh Jain (about 50 years), died on Thursday. Rajesh’s elder brother who was a doctor in Agar also died of corona infection about 15 days ago.

Another well-known figure of the city Sharad Sogani (55) also died on Thursday. He was a physics teacher.

A medical representative Apoorva Gaur, 50 also died on Thursday. The medicine shop owners were taken aback by the news of his death. He was the son of renowned advocate late Chandmal Gaur and brother of professor of music Archana Parmar.

A property dealer Vasudev Khatri (70) aka Vasu Bhaiyya also died of corona while undergoing treatment in Indore. His last rites were performed at Indore. His wife and son are also reported to be corona infected.

Prakash Gupta (50), a businessman, also died at a local hospital while undergoing treatment for corona. Prakash’s elder brother Ramnivas, who was the owner of Hotel Anand Palace at Nanakheda, also died 7 days ago due to corona.

Apart from these persons, Mukesh Bali, the leader of the employees of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) also died of corona. He has always supported the cause of the UMC employees.