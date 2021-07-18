Ujjain: Spike in devotee turnout at Mahakal temple

Ujjain: The Mahakaleshwar Temple witnessed a sudden increase in the turnout of devotees on Sunday.

The queue of devotees reached close to Harsiddhi. Assistant protocol officer Poornima Singhi reached the spot and decided to start the darshan from Bhasmaarti Dwar.

During the unlock the devotees have again started flocking the Mahakal temple. It gets very crowded especially on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, said a temple official. Besides booking the slot, people are also availing of darshan by paying a special darshan fee of Rs 250.

On Sunday, after changing the system, darshan was started from Bhasmaarti Gate. The queues of devotees were seen up to Harsiddhi Chouraha till afternoon.