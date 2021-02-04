Ujjain: Simplify rules for compassionate appointments, demands MLA

Nagda: MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has demanded that the rules for giving appointment to the dependents of teachers after their deaths be simplified.

He said that after 2014 the state school education department has complicated the rules for compassionate appointments due to which eligible candidates are troubled.

Gurjar said that he had written many times to the Chief Minister, principal secretary, public education commissioner and district education officer of Ujjain to provide compassionate appointments to the dependents of the teachers without any hindrance after their death.

He alleged that the 31,000 teachers who were selected after eligibility tests during Kamal Nath’s regime were not given appointment by the BJP government after they came in power. He also demanded that the players who perform extremely well at the state, national and international level be given assistance or jobs by the government.