Ujjain Shahi Masjid Row: Tight Security Remains At Demolition Site To Maintain Peace; 9 Suspects Taken For Medical Examination | VIDEO

Ujjain Shahi masjid Row: Avantika Nagri 'Ujjain' remained under tight security on Wednesday, three days after a clash over the removal of a portion of the Shahi Masjid at Chhatri Chowk. Police have registered an FIR against 30 people and arrested 20 suspects in the case. The administration has continued preparations for the removal of the mosque’s minaret as part of the road widening project linked to Simhastha 2028 Kumbh preparations.
Security deployment continued in Ujjain on Wednesday, with the situation remaining peaceful. Authorities have started preparations to remove the Shahi Masjid minaret, which is part of the affected structure, as part of the road widening project.
On Tuesday, workers installed scaffolding around the minaret. The affected portion of the mosque, including the minaret, is expected to be removed soon.
The dispute over the removal of a portion of the Shahi Masjid has kept more than 250 shops and houses shut for the past 48 hours. The Chhatri Chowk and surrounding areas continue to remain under tight security, with police barricading several locations.
The administration has restricted movement in areas including Chhatri Chowk, Lakherwadi, Sarafa, near Kalidas School, Gopal Mandir, Dhaba Road, Khade Hanuman and the stretch from Sati Gate to Kanthal.
Traders have claimed losses of around ₹10 crore due to the closure of shops for nearly two days. Many shopkeepers said they remain uncertain about when normal business activity will resume.
FIR Registered Against 30, Police Arrest 20 Suspects
An FIR has been registered against 30 people in connection with the clash that broke out over the removal of a portion of the Shahi Masjid. Police have arrested 20 suspects so far.
On Wednesday morning, Kharakua police brought nine arrested suspects to Charak Hospital for medical examination. The suspects will be produced before a court later in the day.
The dispute broke out on Monday when a group of people from the Dhaba Road and Sabzi Mandi areas opposed the removal of a portion of the Shahi Masjid at Chhatri Chowk. The situation escalated into stone-pelting. Police said messages were also circulated on social media to provoke the crowd.
Police had earlier arrested five suspects in the case. The nine suspects brought for medical examination on Wednesday were seen entering the hospital while covering their faces.