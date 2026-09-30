Ujjain Shahi Masjid Row: Tight Security Remains At Demolition Site To Maintain Peace; 9 Suspects Taken For Medical Examination | VIDEO

Ujjain Shahi Masjid Row: Tight Security Remains At Demolition Site, 9 Suspects Taken For Medical Examination | VIDEO |

Ujjain Shahi masjid Row: Avantika Nagri 'Ujjain' remained under tight security on Wednesday, three days after a clash over the removal of a portion of the Shahi Masjid at Chhatri Chowk. Police have registered an FIR against 30 people and arrested 20 suspects in the case. The administration has continued preparations for the removal of the mosque’s minaret as part of the road widening project linked to Simhastha 2028 Kumbh preparations.

Security deployment continued in Ujjain on Wednesday, with the situation remaining peaceful. Authorities have started preparations to remove the Shahi Masjid minaret, which is part of the affected structure, as part of the road widening project.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Police personnel continue to be deployed in the area around Shahi Masjid in Ujjain this morning, where the situation remains peaceful.



A large crowd clashed with the Police on 28th September here, protesting the demolition of a portion of Shahi Masjid… pic.twitter.com/JKiSwmiZ3l — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2026

On Tuesday, workers installed scaffolding around the minaret. The affected portion of the mosque, including the minaret, is expected to be removed soon.

The dispute over the removal of a portion of the Shahi Masjid has kept more than 250 shops and houses shut for the past 48 hours. The Chhatri Chowk and surrounding areas continue to remain under tight security, with police barricading several locations.

The administration has restricted movement in areas including Chhatri Chowk, Lakherwadi, Sarafa, near Kalidas School, Gopal Mandir, Dhaba Road, Khade Hanuman and the stretch from Sati Gate to Kanthal.

Traders have claimed losses of around ₹10 crore due to the closure of shops for nearly two days. Many shopkeepers said they remain uncertain about when normal business activity will resume.

Ujjain Shahi Masjid row:



Heavy security deployed in the area; shops remain shut; RAF conducts flag march. pic.twitter.com/i7g5Nn5rJL — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) September 30, 2026

FIR Registered Against 30, Police Arrest 20 Suspects

An FIR has been registered against 30 people in connection with the clash that broke out over the removal of a portion of the Shahi Masjid. Police have arrested 20 suspects so far.

DEVELOPING: Ujjain Shahi Masjid demolition case heats up—accused stone pelters hauled from Kharakua Police Station to court after medical checkup. Action intensifies as case moves forward. pic.twitter.com/ol4JTpgbXB — India News HQ 🚨 (@IndiaNewsHQ) September 30, 2026

On Wednesday morning, Kharakua police brought nine arrested suspects to Charak Hospital for medical examination. The suspects will be produced before a court later in the day.

उज्जैन, मध्य प्रदेश।



शाही मस्जिद के एक हिस्से को गिराए जाने के बाद हुई हिंसा के मामले में 30 लोगों के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज की गई है।



अब तक 20 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।



पुलिस 9 लोगों को मेडिकल जांच के लिए अस्पताल लेकर गई।



सभी को आज कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/THeNVj3u2Y — Azam Khan 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘆 (@AzamkhanUP) September 30, 2026

The dispute broke out on Monday when a group of people from the Dhaba Road and Sabzi Mandi areas opposed the removal of a portion of the Shahi Masjid at Chhatri Chowk. The situation escalated into stone-pelting. Police said messages were also circulated on social media to provoke the crowd.

Police had earlier arrested five suspects in the case. The nine suspects brought for medical examination on Wednesday were seen entering the hospital while covering their faces.