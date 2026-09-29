Ujjain Shahi Masjid Row: 'Complete Calm Restored,' Says Collector Roshan Kumar Singh A Day After Violent Clash; 1KM Radius Cordoned Off | VIDEO

Ujjain Shahi Masjid Row: 'Complete Calm Prevailed At Site,' Says Collector Roshan Kumar Singh A Day After Chaos | VIDEO |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The removal of a portion of Ujjain’s Shahi Masjid near Gopal Mandir and Chhatri Chowk resumed on Tuesday under tight security, a day after stone-pelting during the road-widening project triggered tension in the area. The Ujjain administration said the situation was under control, while officials and religious leaders appealed to citizens to maintain peace and avoid rumours. The mosque committee continued removing the affected structure as part of the development work and area around 1km radius was cordoned off.

Ujjain District Collector Roshan Kumar Singh said complete calm prevailed at the Shahi Masjid site. City Qazi Khalilur Rahman and Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Asheesh Singh also urged people to maintain peace and not believe rumours circulating on social media.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain District Collector Roshan Kumar Singh says, "Complete calm prevails at the site. The members of the Shahi Masjid Committee are themselves removing the portion of the structure affected by the road-widening project... Yesterday, some individuals… https://t.co/UkElJ5g8n5 pic.twitter.com/z17JSUS7yT — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2026

Mosque committee continues removal work under road-widening project

Singh said members of the Shahi Masjid Committee were themselves removing the affected portion of the structure as part of the Ujjain road-widening project. “Yesterday, some individuals attempted to create an unpleasant situation, and the strictest possible action is being taken against them,” he said.

The Shahi Masjid removal work began after the mosque committee reached an agreement with the Ujjain district administration to remove the affected section near Gopal Mandir and Chhatri Chowk. The work started in the presence of officials but turned tense after unidentified people allegedly pelted stones, following which Ujjain police used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Read Also Ujjain Mosque Row Sees MP High Court Dispose Of Pleas After Muslim Side Cites Agreement

#WATCH | Ujjain City Qazi Khalilur Rahman Appeals For Calm, Says Shahi Masjid Committee Handling Demolition Work Itself; Urges People Not To Spread Rumours On Social Media #UjjainNews #MadhyaPradesh #MPnews pic.twitter.com/iJ2Ql5tL7H — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 28, 2026

Security deployed after tension at Shahi Masjid site

A large gathering was reported at the Shahi Masjid site during the removal process. The Ujjain administration later brought the situation under control, with security personnel deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Amid the Ujjain tension, City Qazi Khalilur Rahman released a video message appealing to citizens to maintain peace and avoid spreading rumours on social media.

In the video, Rahman said, “Sabko ye ittelah di jati hai ki bewajah bazaron me na khade ho, aur bazaron ki taraf na jayein, masjid ka masla raat ko hi hal ho gaya tha, aur aisi koi baat nahi hai jiske peeche hum wahan jayein. Bas jis baat ke liye commitment hua hai wo kaam pura hona hai aur wo log apne kaam ko kar rahe hain, lehaza afwaon ka bilkul khayal na karein aur afwaon ki wajah se bahar na niklein ghar se.”

(Everyone is informed not to unnecessarily stand in the markets or go towards market areas. The mosque matter was resolved last night, and there is no reason for anyone to go there. The work for which the commitment was made is being completed, and they are carrying out their work. Therefore, do not pay attention to rumours and do not step out of your homes because of rumours.)

#WATCH | ‘Aapke Samaj Ke Alawa Yahan Koi Nahi Hai’: Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Asheesh Singh Appeals For Calm Amid Tensions Over Removal Of A Portion Of Shahi Masjid #UjjainNews #MadhyaPradesh #MPnews pic.twitter.com/LnONPzegOh — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 28, 2026

Officials urge citizens to avoid rumours

Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Asheesh Singh also visited the Shahi Masjid site after the stone-pelting incident and appealed to the crowd to remain calm.

He said, “Door-door tak, 200-500 metre tak koi nahi hai. Aapke samaj ke alawa ek bhi vyakti, ek bhi machine, ek bhi cheez wahan maujood nahi hai. Aap log iski tafteesh kar sakte hain. Shehar Qazi Sahab ne video release kiya hai. Kisi bhi behkawe me na aayein aur aap sabhi apne-apne ghar jayein.”

(Till far around, there is no one present within a radius of 200-500 metres. Except for people from your own community, not a single person, machine or any other equipment is present there. You can verify this yourself. Qazi Sahab has also released a video message. Do not fall for any provocation or rumours, and all of you should return to your respective homes.)