Ujjain Shahi Masjid Road Widening: Operation To Remove Portion Of Outer Mosque Resumes Amid Heavy Security After MP High Court Order; VIDEO

Ujjain latest news today: The operation to remove a small portion of the Shahi Masjid in Ujjain resumed on Tuesday amid heavy security arrangements. A large contingent of police personnel and security forces was deployed at the site to maintain law and order during the Ujjain road widening project.

Fire brigade vehicles, tractors and ambulances were also stationed at the location as a precautionary measure. Police personnel were seen on horseback, carrying out a recce to assess the situation and public sentiment. Market remained shut today.

The Shahi Masjid portion removal in Ujjain is being carried out to facilitate road expansion work at Chhatri Chowk. The development comes as the holy city undergoes major infrastructure upgrades, including road widening, redevelopment projects as preparation for Simhastha 2028 Ujjain.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Operation to remove a portion of the Shahi Masjid set to resume today amid heavy security deployment.



Yesterday, the situation was tense in the area as clashes between a crowd and Police took place after stone pelting incidents. Police used tear… pic.twitter.com/iox39JDkWb — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2026

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Demolition of a portion of a mosque for road widening continues in the area. Police personnel have been deployed as a security measure, while nearby markets remain closed. Police are also conducting regular flag marches in the area pic.twitter.com/6fNt1z94HC — IANS (@ians_india) September 29, 2026

MP High Court Clears Road Widening Work

The work resumed after the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed a petition challenging the removal of the portion of the mosque structure required for the road widening project.

The decision came after protests erupted in Ujjain on Monday when the Ujjain Municipal Corporation initiated the removal process. Soon after officials reached the spot, tensions escalated and some unidentified people allegedly resorted to stone pelting.

Police used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and restore order in the area.

AI-Generated Video Triggered Tension

Police later clarified that an AI-generated fake video claiming complete demolition of Shahi Masjid Ujjain had circulated on social media, creating confusion and tension among residents.

Authorities maintained that only a small portion of the outer structure falling within the proposed road widening area was being removed. They clarified that there was no plan for complete demolition or relocation of the mosque.

Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Chairman Sanwar Patel also stated that the Ujjain Shahi Masjid was neither being demolished nor relocated. He said the portion affected by the road expansion project was being dismantled by the community and mosque committee members themselves.

"Ujjain's Shahi Masjid is neither being demolished nor relocated. Only the portion falling within the road-widening project is being dismantled by the community and mosque committee themselves," Patel said.