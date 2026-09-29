Ujjain Shahi Masjid Clash: AI Video Showing Entire Mosque Demolition Fuelled Rumours, Police Say | X

Madhya Pradesh Police have said AI-generated videos showing the entire Shahi Masjid in Ujjain being demolished helped fuel rumours and mobilise a crowd before clashes broke out at the site on September 28.

According to The Indian Express, police said a faction of the mosque committee opposed to the demolition, along with some younger members, was allegedly misled by the videos circulating on social media. One of the clips reportedly showed a JCB demolishing the entire mosque a depiction that Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma described as “completely false”.

What Was Actually Being Removed?

The controversy centred on only a portion of the historic Shahi Masjid at Chhatri Chowk that falls within the alignment of a road being widened ahead of the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had permitted the partial removal on September 9. Following discussions between the administration and mosque representatives, members of the Muslim community eventually agreed to voluntarily remove the affected portion instead of allowing authorities to carry out the work using heavy machinery.

By Monday evening, members of the mosque committee were themselves seen carrying out the removal. Ujjain Collector Roshan Singh said the work was being done voluntarily and described the cooperation from different communities as part of the wider road-widening exercise.

Overnight Gathering Turns Tense

Tensions had already been building on Sunday night, when thousands of residents and members of the Muslim community gathered around the mosque to oppose the proposed removal. Police had deployed a large security contingent, including Rapid Action Force personnel, around the area.

According to The Indian Express, negotiations during the night appeared to make progress, with City Qazi Khalil Qureshi Rehman saying the issue had been resolved through mutual agreement. However, when the removal process began on Monday morning, another section of the crowd protested.

The situation escalated after stones were allegedly pelted at security personnel. Police responded with tear gas and a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Police Crack Down On Social Media Posts

Following the clashes, police began examining social media posts, messages, CCTV footage and drone recordings to identify those allegedly involved in the violence and the circulation of provocative material.

SP Pradeep Sharma said police had registered cases against social media pages and influencers and were also tracing people who repeatedly shared the content. The investigation has so far led to 15 arrests, while police have also examined more than 100 Instagram accounts, according to The Indian Express.

Community Representatives Urge Calm

City Qazi Khalil Qureshi Rehman appealed to people to stay away from the mosque and not respond to rumours, saying the matter had already been resolved through discussions with the administration.

The affected portion of the mosque continued to be removed with the consent of the mosque committee. Officials maintained that the road-widening work is part of preparations for Simhastha 2028 and that several structures falling within the proposed alignment are being removed voluntarily by their respective owners or communities.

The incident has also brought renewed attention to the role of AI-generated and manipulated visuals in rapidly spreading false claims. In this case, police said fabricated videos depicting the complete demolition of the mosque contributed to confusion and heightened tensions around an already sensitive dispute.