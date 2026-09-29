MP’s Ujjain Shahi Masjid Removal Sees Stone-Pelting, Tear Gas As 1,000 Personnel Deployed | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The issue surrounding the Shahi Masjid, which falls within the proposed road-widening project between Kanthal Chauraha and Chhatri Chowk, was resolved during a meeting held on Sunday night, and the Muslim community voluntarily started removing the portion coming in the way of road widening.

The work began at around 8.30 am. However, a section of the community objected and created a disturbance. Stones were thrown at security personnel from the Tanki Chauraha and Anda Gali sides, following which the force fired tear-gas shells and carried out a lathi-charge.

City Qazi Khalil-ur-Rehman and Hafiz Ali of the Ulema Jamaat appealed to members of the community to maintain peace, saying that they had reached agreement with administration over removal.

Force deployment

The administration had imposed BNS Section 163 in four police station areas at around 1 am. Heavy police deployment remained in and around the mosque, where the removal work continued.

Sunday night remained tense for both the Muslim community and the administration as large numbers of people gathered inside and outside the mosque, including women. After nearly 10 hours of uncertainty, an agreement was reached at around 4 am where it was decided that affected portion of the mosque would be removed by the community members.

Large gathering

After Chief Minister Mohan Yadav removed portion of his own house, there was feeling that administration was preparing to take major action concerning the Shahi Masjid, leading thousands to gather in the area.

Despite the tension, people remained peaceful during the night. They formed a human chain and demonstrated communal harmony by allowing the Ganesh immersion procession to pass through the area at around 8 pm on Sunday.

Protest

Around midnight, the Municipal Corporation positioned Poclain machines, JCBs and dumpers on four trailers towards Gopal Mandir and Patni Bazaar.

Shortly afterwards, the administration imposed BNS Section 163 across the area. At around 4 am, representatives of the administration, police and the Muslim community reached an agreement that the community would remove the affected portion of the mosque itself.

Work was scheduled to begin after the Fajr prayers. At around 9.30 am, women suddenly began protesting from the Jama Masjid, Tanki Chauraha and Anda Gali sides and stones were thrown at the security forces. At around 10.30 am, messages began circulating in mosque WhatsApp groups asking people to reach the Shahi Masjid.

Stone-pelting

At around noon, a large crowd gathered at Tanki Chauraha. Young people reportedly confronted administrative and police officials who had gone there to appeal for calm, following which stones were thrown.

The police again resorted to a lathi-charge and fired tear-gas shells. Three youths were detained from nearby lanes, although they were subsequently released.

Tear-gas used

Around 1,000 personnel were deployed at different locations to monitor the situation. The removal of a portion of the Shahi Masjid in Ujjain triggered a commotion on Monday. Women staged a road blockade, while some people pelted stones at the police.

To disperse the crowd, police fired tear-gas shells. During the operation, Crime Branch police station in-charge Pushpa Panchal was also injured.

Manual removal

The Shahi Masjid is constructed largely of stone. According to Shehar Qazi, it does not have a conventional foundation, so there was fear using machines could cause the entire structure to collapse.

Therefore, the decision was taken to remove only the affected portion manually.

Community representatives had proposed purchasing a portion of the Sandalwala Building and providing it to the administration to protect the affected part of the Shahi Masjid. The administration did not accept the proposal due to technical reasons.

Chaos among schoolchildren

Schools were open on Monday and students had already left for school when the situation changed, leaving several parents concerned. Some private school managements, worried about developments in the city, asked parents to come and collect their children.

St Paul, St Mary and Stanford schools, among others, declared a holiday. The DEO said the situation in the city was normal and asked schools that had declared a holiday to provide details.

Two-point settlement

Collector Raushan Kumar Singh, who was present at the site till late night, told Free Press that after the final round of talks with the concerned parties, a two-point settlement was reached.

The masjid committee wanted removal work on their own, for which administration gave its consent, but it had also sought 15-20 days’ time to do so, but we denied so. “As per the Master Plan, 9-ft front part and 4-ft side part of the Shahi Masjid will be removed,” the collector clarified.