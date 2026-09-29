Shahi Masjid Removal In MP’s Ujjain Reaches 5%, Old City Markets Shut Amid Tight Security |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Removal of a portion of Shahi Masjid in Chhatri Chowk continued on Tuesday as part of preparations for Simhastha Mahaparv 2028, bringing activity across parts of the Old City to a standstill.

The work involves dismantling 10% of the mosque structure falling along the 900-metre stretch from Kanthal to Gopal Mandir and is being carried out under the aegis of Waqf Panchayat Mochiyan.

Movement was restricted within a one-km radius and markets remained closed. Customer movement at two banks in Patni Bazaar was almost completely disrupted, while the post office at Chhatri Chowk and fruit and vegetable stalls remained shut.

Gopal Mandir and several other temples saw little activity. 'Khade Hanuman Mandir' in Sarafa remained under police guard, with its gates closed and no devotees seen.

5% work completed on Day 1

Work is being stopped during the five daily prayers - Fajr, Zuhr, Asr, Maghrib and Isha. There is no deadline for completing the removal.

The work is technically challenging as the mosque is built of stone. Wooden implements are being used to remove the grilles to prevent the structure from weakening through the use of iron tools. Young men involved in the work were seen shedding tears while removing the grilles.

Removal of the third-floor grilles was completed on Monday night. A section measuring around 9 feet in length and 4 feet in width falls within the road alignment. By Monday night, around 5% of the affected section, mainly comprising grilles and arches, had been removed. Work resumed on Tuesday morning after officials removed the media from the area.

Senior officials on toes

Chhatri Chowk was completely sealed with barricades, with entry restricted to the administration, police and media. Shops remained closed and the adjoining Sarafa market was almost completely shut, though people continued to move around the vicinity.

Heavy police force was deployed and a flag march was conducted to maintain law and order.

Special DGP Upendra Jain, ADGP Rakesh Gupta, divisional commissioner Asheesh Singh, DIG Navneet Bhasin, collector Raushan Kumar Singh, SP Pradeep Sharma and municipal commissioner Abhilash Mishra visited the area in the morning and reviewed the law and order situation.