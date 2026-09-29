Indore-Dhar Rail Project Nears Completion; Four New Stations To Join MP Rail Map | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major boost is coming for the Malwa-Nimar region as the 46-km railway section between Tihi and Dhar under the Indore-Dahod Rail Project has reached its final stage. Once operational, four new railway stations - Pithampur, Sagour, Gunawad and Dhar - will be added to Madhya Pradesh’s railway network.

The Railway Construction Department has approached the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) for inspection of the entire route and the four stations. The inspection is proposed on October 28 and 29. After receiving clearance from CRS, passenger and express trains are expected to start operating on the new section.

Dhar Station To Showcase Local Heritage

Among the four stations, Dhar railway station has been given special attention. The station building has been designed to reflect the district’s rich history and culture.

The station premises will feature artwork depicting Dhar’s heritage, including the historic forts of Mandu and local traditions. The initiative is expected to promote tourism and provide visitors with a glimpse of the region’s cultural identity. Local handicrafts, including the famous Bag print, may also get a boost with improved connectivity.

Pithampur Industrial Area To Benefit

The new railway line is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the region.

Pithampur, known as one of India’s major industrial hubs and often referred to as the “Detroit of India”, will get direct rail connectivity. Thousands of workers, traders and industries in the area are likely to benefit from easier passenger movement and improved freight transportation.

The Sagour and Gunawad stations will provide better connectivity to nearby villages, helping farmers and residents access major cities like Indore and Dhar more easily.

For Dhar district headquarters, which has remained outside the railway network for decades, the project will mark a major change and is expected to support regional development.

Advanced Safety Features On New Rail Route

The new rail section includes advanced safety features. A 2.976-km-long railway tunnel between Tihi and Pithampur has been constructed, which is the longest railway tunnel in Madhya Pradesh.

Inside the tunnel, a ballastless track has been laid on a concrete base to reduce vibrations and improve safety. Around 140 high-definition CCTV cameras, a public address system and emergency SOS call boxes have been installed inside the tunnel. The monitoring system will be controlled from Pithampur station.

After the CRS inspection, the Railway Board will announce the train schedule. With this, the long-awaited railway connectivity dream of residents of Dhar and Pithampur is expected to become a reality.