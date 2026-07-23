Simhastha 2028: Western Railway Plans New Stabling Line Near Indore’s Rajendra Nagar Station

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway’s Ratlam Division has started planning a new stabling line near Rajendra Nagar Railway Station in Indore ahead of the Ujjain Simhastha 2028.

The move aims to manage the expected increase in train operations during the religious event, when lakhs of devotees from across the country are likely to visit Ujjain.

A stabling line is a special track or loop line used to park trains, engines, and coaches when they are not in operation. The facility will help the railway park additional trains closer to Indore and reduce pressure on existing stations.

More than 100 trains expected during Simhastha

According to railway officials, Western Railway’s Ratlam Division is expected to operate more than 100 trains during Simhastha 2028 to handle the increased passenger rush. To support these operations, work is underway on a plan to construct a stabling line near Rajendra Nagar Railway Station.

The new facility will allow trains, locomotives, and goods trains to be parked safely. It will reduce the need to send trains to Mhow Railway Station or other locations for parking.

Relief for Indore railway station

The number of trains operating from Indore Railway Station has been increasing continuously. Due to limited parking space at the main station, trains are often sent to Mhow Railway Station or parked on platforms five and six, or at Laxmibai Railway Station.

The new stabling line is expected to improve train management and reduce unnecessary movement of trains between stations. It will also help save operational costs and reduce time wastage.

Railway officials said the facility will help keep main and loop lines free for regular train movement. It will improve traffic control, ensure smoother operations, and provide a safer parking arrangement for trains by preventing the accidental rolling of coaches or engines.