Madhya Pradesh To Build ₹200-Crore Counter-Terrorism Centre Before Simhastha 2028 | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In response to rising anti-national activities in the state, the government plans to maintain a force of 250 commandos before the Simhastha, scheduled in Ujjain in 2028.

To be built at Rs 200 crore in Bhopal, the Counter-Terrorism Centre will be based on the model of the National Security Guard (NSG) and remain in a state of constant readiness.

Chairing a meeting with senior police officials last week, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav instructed officials to ensure that the Centre is operational at the earliest.

Currently, a Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) comprising 50 police personnel functions under the state's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Its strength will be increased to 250 ahead of Simhastha 2028.

CTG personnel will be trained to handle situations such as hostage rescue operations and armed encounters.

The Police Headquarters (PHQ) has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the establishment of the Centre and has briefed the Chief Minister on it.

Terming this a critical need of the hour, the Chief Minister directed officials to proceed with the project promptly. Preparations are underway to begin construction next year, with a target of making the Centre operational before the 2028 Simhastha.

It is claimed that through the proposed Centre, the state police will remain fully prepared to tackle any emergency, disaster or extremist threat. PHQ officials said the Centre would be modelled after the National Security Guard (NSG) training centre in Manesar, Haryana.

The trainees

The Counter-Terrorism Centre will provide training to commandos and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) from the Madhya Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Special Task Force (STF) and Special Armed Force (SAF).

Additionally, special units from various district police forces will be trained to handle QRT operations and internal security challenges.

Police personnel from other states may also be trained at the Centre, subject to the availability of additional capacity.

The need: 'Island of peace'

Madhya Pradesh has long been known as an 'island of peace', yet several modules involved in anti-national activities have surfaced in the state over the past few years.

These include groups such as Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and the PFI. Before this, a major network of SIMI had been uncovered in the Malwa region.

Against this backdrop, commando units will be deployed to handle any major incidents.

ADG on location and deployment

ADG, Intelligence, A Sai Manohar told Free Press that the Centre will be established in the Tumda area of Bhopal. "The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will handle the responsibility of the Centre.

Commandos will be stationed in sensitive districts, including Indore and Bhopal, with arrangements in place to redeploy them from one district to another as needed.

They will also be trained to handle VVIP security duties, said the ADG. Importantly, the NSG has so far trained 1,164 police personnel from the state police force, he added.