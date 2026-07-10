Bhopal Receives First Batch Of Electric Buses, Likely To Hit Roads Later This Month | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a major step towards modernising public transport and making it more environmentally friendly, Bhopal has received the first batch of electric buses under its city transport initiative.

The newly arrived buses have been stationed at the e-bus depot in Bairagarh and are expected to begin operations on city roads later this month after the completion of necessary formalities.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) additional commissioner Anju Arun Kumar visited the depot on Thursday night to inspect the buses and review the readiness of the supporting infrastructure.

The new electric buses are equipped with a range of modern passenger amenities and safety features. Each bus can travel up to 180 km on a single full charge, making it suitable for daily urban operations. The buses have a seating capacity of 25 passengers plus the driver (25+1).

To enhance passenger safety, the buses are fitted with CCTV surveillance cameras, fire alarm systems and other essential safety equipment.

Officials said the induction of electric buses is expected to reduce vehicular emissions, promote cleaner urban mobility and provide commuters with a quieter and more comfortable travel experience.

Additional commissioner Anju Arun Kumar said the arrival of the first batch marks the beginning of Bhopal's transition towards a cleaner public transport network, with more electric buses expected to be added in subsequent phases.