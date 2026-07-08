Fake Job Racket Busted, Man Held For Cheating Youths Of Several Lakhs In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kamla Nagar police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly cheating some youths of several lakh rupees by promising government jobs in Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other government departments.

Kamla Nagar Police registered a case of fraud on Wednesday after at least six victims came forward.

According to reports, the case came to light after complainant Pawan Kumar, a competitive exam aspirant, alleged that Ashu Kumar, a resident of Kotra area claimed he could arrange a job of Lower Division Clerk in BMC.

The accused allegedly collected Rs 3 lakh from him and later handed over a fake appointment letter.

When Pawan approached BMC office to join duty on Wednesday, the officials informed him that the appointment letter was forged. He then reached police station with his complaint.

Police investigations revealed that the accused had allegedly duped several other youths using the same modus operandi.

It came to light that Ashu Kumar used to influence youths by introducing himself as a former district president of a Rajasthan-based outfit.

Police have arrested the accused and launched a detailed investigation. Officials are examining his bank accounts, mobile phone records and other documents to identify additional victims and trace the money trail.

Kamla Nagar police station incharge Nirupa Pandey said the number of victims could increase following investigations.