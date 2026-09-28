Ujjain Shahi Masjid Row: Masjid Not Being Demolished, Waqf Board Chairman Sanwar Patel Responds To Asaduddin Owaisi | VIDEO |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Chairman Sanwar Patel responded to the ongoing dispute over Ujjain's Shahi Masjid, saying the mosque was neither being demolished nor relocated and only the portion affected by the road-widening project was being removed.

"The Shahi Masjid in Ujjain is neither being demolished nor relocated. Only the portion falling within the road-widening project is being dismantled by the community and mosque committee themselves," Patel said.

According to Patel, a meeting was held with the administration on Sunday night, during which the City Qazi and senior members of the Muslim community decided that the affected portion would be removed by the community instead of the administration.

Read Also Ujjain Shahi Masjid Row: MP High Court Dismisses Appeal Against Partial Demolition For Road Widening

"The community itself decided to remove that particular portion. Only what was mutually decided between the administration and senior members of the community is being carried out," he said.

Patel also responded to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statement linking the development to the Waqf law.

"I would like to tell Owaisi Sahab that the Shahi Masjid is not being demolished. Please do not incite people. The Waqf law has no relevance here," Patel said.

#WATCH | ‘Shahi Masjid In Ujjain Is Neither Being Demolished Nor Relocated’: Waqf Board Chairman Sanwar Patel Responds To Asaduddin Owaisi#Ujjain #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #ShahiMasjid pic.twitter.com/GBmSReMh99 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 28, 2026

He added that the law did not prevent anyone from raising their voice for their rights or approaching the court. Patel said the mosque committee and Panch Mochiyan community had approached the court over the issue.

"Ultimately, keeping the interests of the city and community in mind, members of the community sat with the administration and decided to remove the affected portion of the mosque complex, which includes certain shops and a minaret," he said.

Patel also appealed to people outside Ujjain not to spread what he described as misleading information.

"Those who are inciting people from outside and spreading falsehoods should desist. Otherwise, the law will take its course, and they may face trouble ahead," Patel said.