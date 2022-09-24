Ujjain: Season's rainfall figure crosses 37 inches

Representational Pic |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The month of Ashwin saw rainfall with gusty winds. It rained continuously last night. The observatory recorded 16.8 mm of rain after an overnight fall. With this downpour, the city has exceeded the average rainfall and now it has received 927.4 mm of rain. This is an inch more than the average rainfall. The city of Ujjain receives an average of 36 inches that is 900 mm of rain.

The rainfall episode has been going on in the city for the last two days. It was raining intermittently. It rained all night on Thursday with varying speed. Friday morning started off too wet. It rained well. Due to incessant rainfall, people got rid of the usual humidity in the month of Ashwin. The night temperature dropped from 23 degrees to 21.6 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, the maximum temperature of the day also dropped from 32 degrees to 26.5 degrees Celsius. Due to the change in the weather, people got relief from the sultry summer. The Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall for the next two days.