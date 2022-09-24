Ujjain: Power company engineers protest in support of 7-point demands

Power companies' officers stage a dharna outside Jyoti Nagar headquarters in Ujjain on Friday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The junior and assistant engineers working for power companies of the state are on agitation since September 15. Electricity engineers have submitted a memorandum to the principal secretary, energy through the superintending engineer regarding their 7-point demands. The engineers of 6 power companies have launched an agitation since September 15 in the state. In the sequence of the agitation, a memorandum was given to the Energy minister through all the chief engineers on Friday.

Earlier, hundreds of employees staged a dharna at the chief engineer's, regional office here at Jyoti Nagar.

The regional general secretary of the union J K Vaishnav informed that all junior engineers and assistant engineers of the state have been agitating since September 15 for promotion/current charge and other demands. A memorandum has been given by the union to the principal secretary, energy for fulfilment of their demands. Now, to seek attention a memorandum will be given to the chief engineer's office which includes Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Shahdol and power plant Singaji Khandwa, Birsinghpur, Chachai.

The memorandum was given in the name of the minister of energy in Sirmour and Sarani.†If the administration does not pay attention even after this, then on October 10, a memorandum in the name of the Chief Minister will be given through the managing director of the company. Among the major 7-point demands, all are non-economic and valid demands.