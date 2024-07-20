Ujjain: Schools To Remain Shut On Mondays Till Sept 2 For Mahakal Sawari; Hoteliers Charging Extra Fare Will Draw License Cancellation

File photo of Shahi Sawari Of Lord Mahakal Taken Out Amid Fanfare In Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The holy month of Shravana (as per Hindu calendar) is set to begin, and so are the preparations for the grand 7 sawaris (procession) of Baba Mahakal in Ujjain.

In wake of the huge rush expected during Mahakal sawaris that will be organised every Monday of Shravana, the Ujjain Collector has announced that all schools (private and government) with classes from nursery to class 12 will remain shut on Mondays until September 2 and will operate on Sundays to compensate for the loss.

As Shravana is associated with Lord Shiv, Mahakal Nagri Ujjain witnessed a huge footfall during this month. Consequently, security has been stepped up not only at the Mahakaleshwar Temple but throughout the entire city.

Strict action against violating hoteliers, traders

Ujjain collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, on Saturday, strictly warned the shopkeepers and hoteliers to avoid charging exorbitantly from the devotees, or else they will face stringent action and penalties by the district administration. Similarly, he has specifically ordered the bookers that no looting must be done in the name of Bhasma Aarti, special darshan, lodging-boarding, and parking arrangements.

"If anybody tries to dupe the devotees and charges extra money for special darshan, room stays, or parking, their shops, stores, or premises may be sealed, and trade licenses may also be suspended, he said. If any visitor, in the wake of ignorance, pays more than the fixed charge of Rs 200 and 250 for Bhasmaarti and paid darshan facility, respectively, to any unauthorised persons, strict action will be taken against them."

Responding to a query related to entry in the sanctum-sanctorum, the collector said that though there is a certain list of VVIPS and VIPS issued by the Government of India and the Madhya Pradesh government, no final decision has been made in this regard.

Entry of unauthorised panda-pujaris prohibited

SP Pradeep Sharma said that about 2000 policemen will be deployed for the sawari arrangements. High-rise buildings that are located on the Sawari routes will be identified, and safety arrangements will be made to avert any unwanted activity. Likewise, hotels and lodges are being searched as part of the security arrangements. There will be separate parking arrangements for the vehicles entering Ujjain from different roads. Entry of unauthorised panda-pujaris and media persons, etc., will be strictly prohibited in the Mahakaleshwar Temple, the SP added.

MTMC administrator Mrinal Meena said that elaborate arrangements have been made for this year's sawaris. Two LED screens will relay the proceedings of the sawari. The folk artists from across MP will escort the palanquin of Baba Mahakal during the sawaris. 100 CCTV cameras are being installed on the 7-kilometre-long Sawari route.