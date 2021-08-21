Ujjain: Sadbhavana Diwas; Congress celebrates 77th birth anniversary of Ex-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

Advertisement

Ujjain: Congress celebrated the 77th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on August 20. Congress leader Vivek Soni said that the statue of Rajiv Gandhi at Pipli Naka was garlanded by the functionaries of City and District Congress Committee and all the Block Congress at , At 10:00 am. Statue of ex-PM was also garlanded at Congress office in Kshirsagar 11 am. Ex-MP Satyanarayan Pawar, Dr Batukshankar Joshi, City President Mahesh Soni among others was present.

Senior leaders shed light on the life and contribution of Rajiv Gandhi in the development of the country. District president Kamal Patel MLA Ramlal Malviya Yogesh Sharma Kailash Bisen Manish Sharma ex-Chairman Azad Yadav State Secretary Chetan Yadav ex-president Anant Narayan Meena Block president Mukesh Bhati Ashok Bhati Ravi Rai Dharmendra Khubchandani Syed Iqbal Haji Rahul Gehlot Vijay Yadav Varun Sharma Devvrat Yadav Yadav Anand Meena Bablu Dhi Dhi Deepak Mehre Nana Tilkar Sunil Kachhway Rakesh Girje Sudhir Sankhla Raj Chauhan Sunil Gupta Yashwant Agnihotri Ajay Rathod Purushottam Kahar Varun Sharma Anand Meena Ankit Soni Arjun Malviya including Mahila Congress President Anju Jatwa District Congress President Swati Singh and hundreds of Congressmen were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 02:22 AM IST