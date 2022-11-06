Ujjain: Ruckus in Tarana after school girls accuse teacher of molestation

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A ruckus was created in Tarana sub-division as people led by Hindu organisation activists protested against molestation incident and sought immediate arrest of the accused here on Saturday. One person has been arrested in the case.

The incidents of molestation by a teacher named Lijo of Dina Convent School in the Tarana police station area was being carried out for the last several days. When the victims complained to their parents regarding the immoral activities of the teacher, the families aggressively started protesting at the premises of Dina Convent School.

The protest increased so much that the police and administrative staff reached the spot, but some people of the crowd carried out the incident of vandalism on the school premises, while the activists of organisations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal protested and started shouting slogans and the culprit was detained.

All the relatives reached the police station, and the family members demanded that a report be filed against other teachers along with Lijo. Ujjain rural ASP Akash Bhuria along with ADM Santosh Tagore reached the spot. Meanwhile, the ASP told Free Press that after registration of case under relevant provisions of the IPC, the accused has been arrested.

