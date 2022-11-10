Ujjain: Returning staff publishes primary list of electrical rolls

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): ADM Santosh Tagore and deputy district returning officer VS Dangi took the meeting of representatives of four recognised political parties in view of special short revision of the photo electoral rolls in the meeting room of Vikramaditya Administrative Sankul Bhawan here on Wednesday. Later, they also briefed the targets and main highlights of the programme undertaken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) after publishing the rolls on November 9 itself.

In the meeting, the ADM asked the representatives of all the political parties to appoint their BLAs at all polling stations and make available the list of all the BLAs appointed to the district election office. Tagore said that BLO and BLA should work in co-ordination. Political parties organise their BLA meetings from time to time. Wherever new colonies have been formed in the district, get information about new voters. It was informed in the meeting that the draft publication of the single draft electoral roll has been started on Wednesday. From Wednesday till December 8, claims and objections can be lodged at the polling stations.

During this, BLOs will be present in the polling stations. Special camps will be organised on November 12 and November 13 and November 19-20 to register claims and objections. Claims and objections will be resolved by December 26. After this, the final publication of the electoral roll will be done on January 5, 2023. In the meeting, it was informed by ADM Tagore that a new polling station number 187, Bhainsakhedi has been set up under the assembly constituency number 215, Ghatiya in the assembly of Ujjain district. Polling station number 57, Yantra Mahal Marg and 183 Rishi Nagar have been deleted under assembly constituency number 217 Ujjain south. Due to dilapidation, 72 polling station buildings have been changed in different assembly constituencies of Ujjain district. 11 polling stations have been changed due to distance, insufficient space or other reasons. Apart from this, the name of the building of 23 centres has been changed. Along with this, the section of 9 centres has been transferred.

After rationalisation, a total of 1820 polling stations have now been set up in Ujjain district. It was informed by Deputy District Election Officer, Dangi that earlier there were 14 lakh 82 thousand 886 voters in Ujjain district as on January 5, 2022 and the number of service voters was 1579. During the period from January 5 to the present draft publication which was done on November 9, 45 thousand 663 new voters names were added and 65 thousand 40 voters’ names were deleted in Ujjain district. Apart from this, amendments/corrections were done in name, address, and photo by 13 thousand 892 voters. As of the date of publication of the draft on November 9, there are 14 lakh 63 thousand 509 voters in Ujjain district, out of which male voters are 7 lakh 44 thousand 196, female voters 7 lakh 19 thousand 239 and other voters 74. The number of service voters is 1559. The gender ratio of the district is 966.

From August 1, the voters included in the electoral roll are being verified by the Election Commission with the help of Aadhaar card. Out of 14 lakh 63 thousand 509 voters in the district, updated verification (83.31 per cent) of 12 lakh 19 thousand 303 voters has been done. It was informed by the ADM that now anyone who attains the age of 18 years on any date from April 1, July 1, or October 1 can claim in advance for inclusion of his name in the electoral roll in Form-6. For the convenience of voters by the Election Commission of India, for inclusion of name in the roll, objection or deletion of name and correction or correction in the address and other wrong entries (entries) entered in the roll, in addition to the BLO, Voter Helpline for the voters themselves.

Online facility has been provided through App (VHA) and National Voters Service Portal (NVSP). It is noteworthy that the Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh is publishing the success story of BLOs doing excellent work related to voter awareness and innovating in monthly BLO e-magazine at the state level. The selected BLOs are also being honoured with a citation. It has also been decided by the commission to provide duplicate EPIC free of cost to the voters from August 1, 2022. Earlier, a challan of Rs 25 had to be submitted for duplicate EPIC. Now along with new EPIC, duplicate EPIC are also being supplied free-of-cost. E-EPIC download facility has been made available to such voters whose unique mobile numbers are registered on the Commission’s portal. Now voters can download e-EPIC on their own without any wait as soon as the form is accepted. In the meeting, it was informed by the officials that it has been decided to re-establish the Voter Helpline for redressal of the grievances of the voters. Soon, the said service will begin in the district.

