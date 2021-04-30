Ujjain: Registrar of Vikram University Prof Shukl dies due to illness

Ujjain: Registrar of Vikram Vidyalaya (VU), Uday Narayan Shukl, died on Friday afternoon. He was admitted to a private hospital in the city in the morning due to illness (not corona).

A pal of gloom descended in the academic circle across the state including VU. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.

The VU family expressed deep condolences to his bereaved kin over the sudden and untimely demise of Professor Shukl.

Vice-chancellor Professor Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, registrar in-charge Dr DK Bagga along with university teachers, administrative officers and staff called on his kin and paid rich tributes to him.

His cremation was held at Triveni Ghat in the evening as per the government guidelines.

In his condolence message, ex-vice-chancellor of VU and Rani Durgavati University, Professor Ramrajesh Mishra said that Professor Shukl started his academic career as a lecturer of commerce with the Higher Education Department.

His first tenure as registrar was with Rani Durgavati University, Jabalpur, when Professor Mishra was the vice-chancellor.

“Narmada River health test, launched by Professor Shukl is an academic milestone. His contribution to the conservation of the Narmada, will always be remembered,” he added.