Ujjain Ravana Dahan 2026: Two More 101-Foot Effigies To Be Burnt, Satrangi Ravana To Be Main Attraction |

The Ujjain Dussehra celebration will continue on Thursday, October 22, with Ravana Dahan programmes at two locations. Although Dussehra was celebrated on October 21, the city has continued the tradition of burning Ravana effigies over multiple days.

Ravana Dahan was held at four locations on October 20 and three locations on October 21. The remaining two programmes will take place at Nanakheda Maidan and Jaal School Ground in Freeganj at 7 pm on Thursday.

Fireworks will be held at both venues before the effigies are burned.

101-Foot Ravana At Nanakheda Maidan

A 101-foot Ravana effigy has been prepared for the Nanakheda Maidan Ravana Dahan programme. The event will also feature a foundation-laying ceremony and Lokotsav programme. The event will feature fireworks before Ravana Dahan, which would last around an hour according to the organisers.

According to organiser Abhishek Sisodiya, the programme will be held under the chairmanship of Dr Prakash Raghuvanshi.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shaileshanand Giri Maharaj will attend as the chief guest. Other prominent attendees include Municipal Corporation chairman Kalavati Yadav, Ujjain Vikas Pradhikaran president Ravi Solanki and Vivek Yadav.

Read Also Mhow Army Personnel Save Injured Civilian On Bhopal-Indore Road

Ravana Dahan At Jaal School Ground

A 101-foot effigy will also be burned at Jaal School Ground in Freeganj at 7 pm. The Valmiki Ravana Dahan Samiti has been organising the event for the past 16 years.

This year, the committee has prepared a satrangi (colourful) Ravana effigy featuring 7 colours that is expected to be a major point of attraction for the visitors. Fireworks will take place before the Freeganj Ravana Dahan programme.

Seven Ravana Effigies Burned In Two Days

Four Ravana effigies were burned across Ujjain on October 20. These included 101-foot effigies at Dussehra Maidan, Kartik Mela Maidan and Unhel Chauraha, along with a 51-foot effigy at Heera Mill Maidan.

On October 21, Ravana Dahan programmes were held in Shastri Nagar, Khat Chowk and Bhairavgarh.

With two more events scheduled for Thursday, the Ravana Dahan in Ujjain will continue beyond the main Dussehra date.