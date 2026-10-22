Mhow Army Personnel Save Injured Civilian On Bhopal-Indore Road

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Demonstrating swift presence of mind and unwavering commitment to public safety, a team of Indian Army personnel from the Static Workshop, Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Mhow, rescued an injured woman following a severe road accident on the Bhopal-Indore road recently.

The incident unfolded when the military team, comprising Subedar Chandan Kumar Singh, Havildar DK Gupta, and Naik Ravikant, was on their way from the Ordnance Depot in Prayagraj to Mhow on an official assignment. Spotting a civilian vehicle that had veered off the road and plunged into a deep ditch, the soldiers immediately pulled over to initiate emergency aid.

Prioritising human life, the crew rendered crucial first aid to the injured woman at the scene and stabilised her before extricating her from the wreckage. Utilising their specialised technical training and recovery equipment, the EME personnel subsequently managed the complex task of pulling the damaged vehicle out of the steep embankment.

The selfless act underscores the armed forces' soldier-craft and readiness to assist citizens in distress anywhere across the nation. Such acts of humanitarian assistance reflect the Indian Army's core philosophy of "Service Before Self" and highlight the Corps of EME's ongoing legacy of technical expertise and civic support.