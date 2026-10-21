 Indore Youth Suicide Case: 23-Year-Old Catches GF Playing Garba With Other Man, Consumes Poison; Family Demands FIR
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Indore Youth Suicide Case: 23-Year-Old Catches GF Playing Garba With Other Man, Consumes Poison; Family Demands FIR

23-year-old Chirag Sen allegedly consumed poison following an argument with his girlfriend and died at a hospital on Monday. The Indore youth poison case sparked a protest in the Banganga chauraha on Tuesday, with around 200 people demanding an FIR against his girlfriend. The protest ended after police assured the family of appropriate action under the law.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 21, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
Indore Youth Suicide Case: 23-Year-Old Catches GF Playing Garba With Other Man, Consumes Poison; Family Demands FIR
Indore Youth Suicide Case: Youth Dies After Alleged Garba Dispute With Girlfriend, Family Demands FIR | Representational Image

Indore Breaking News: Navratri celebrations turned tragic in Indore after a 23-year-old youth allegedly consumed poison following an argument with his girlfriend. He died during treatment at a hospital on Monday. The victim has been identified as Chirag Seth.

The Chirag Sen death case triggered a protest in Banganga, where his family and friends placed his body at a square and demanded that an FIR be registered against his girlfriend. Around 200 people gathered at the spot on Tuesday, holding posters reading “Justice for Chirag” and demanding action. The demonstration continued for half an hour, after which the crowd dispersed following police assurances of appropriate action.

Indore Garba Dispute: What Happened?

According to information, Chirag, also known as Lalla, was a resident of Vrindavan Colony. He worked with a bhajan mandali and was also associated with local BJP leaders.

Chirag had reportedly been in a relationship with Nisha, a resident of Banganga, for around four years. The couple had a history of frequent disputes but had reportedly been on good terms for the past five months.

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Chirag saw GF playing Garba with another man

Chirag allegedly saw Nisha playing Garba with another man on Sunday. This reportedly led to an argument between them, after which Chirag consumed poison. His friend took him to a hospital in serious condition, but he died on Monday.

Banganga Indore Protest: Family Demands FIR

On Tuesday, following the post-mortem examination, Chirag's family and friends took his body to the square in Banganga and staged a protest.

The Indore youth death protest drew around 200 people and created a commotion in the area. After receiving information about the demonstration, SP Rubina Mijwani and TI Siyaram Gurjar reached the spot with police personnel. They assured the protesters that appropriate action would be taken according to the law and persuaded them to clear the area.

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If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

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