Gwalior Durga Visarjan Accident: Two Youths Drown In Separate Ponds While Immersing Durga Idols, Bodies Recovered After Five Hours of Search

Gwalior Durga Visarjan Accident: Two Youths Drown In Separate Ponds, Bodies Recovered After Five Hours of Search |

Durga Visarjan Tragedy In Madhya Pradesh: Shardiya Navratri 2026 concluded on Monday, October 19, and the process of Durga idol immersion began with Dussehra celebrations on Tuesday. However, the festival turned tragic in Gwalior, where two youths drowned in two separate ponds during idol immersion on Tuesday evening.

The Gwalior Durga Visarjan accident occurred in the Tighra area. After receiving information about the incident, police personnel and local residents reached the spot and began a search operation. After nearly five hours of effort, both bodies were recovered from the water at around 1 am on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Pankaj Jatav, 25, a resident of Vitthariyon Ka Pura in the Girwai area, and Rahul Jatav, 28, who lived in Sanjay Nagar, Gol Pahadiya. Both had reached the area with members of their respective localities to immerse Durga idols.

How the Gwalior Drowning Incident Occurred

According to information, Durga idols had been installed in Vitthariyon Ka Pura and Sanjay Nagar during Navratri. After religious rituals and prayers on Tuesday, large number of devotees from both localities left for immersion.

One group of devotees reached the area near Mehadpur, beyond Kulaith near Tighra Dam, while the other went to a pond near Sujavaya Ka Pura village.

During the immersion, both Pankaj and Rahul entered the water. However, they reportedly slipped and moved into deeper areas of the ponds before drowning.

A teenager accompanying Pankaj also fell into the water. However, people present at the spot rescued him in time.

Gwalior Pond Drowning: Youths Declared Dead Upon Reaching Hospital

The incident triggered panic among those present. After the bodies of the youths were recovered, they were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

The Gwalior Tighra drowning incident claimed two lives during the Durga idol immersion process. According to police, post-mortem examinations were conducted on Wednesday, after which the bodies were to be handed over to the families.

The Durga idol immersion accident in Madhya Pradesh has left both families grieving.