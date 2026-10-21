Bhopal Traffic Diversion: Durga Visarjan Chal Samaroh Route Plan Issued; Check Roads To Avoid

Bhopal Traffic Diversion: Durga Visarjan Route Plan Issued, Check Alternate Routes | Pinterest

Bhopal Durga Visarjan 2026: With Navratri celebrations over, Durga idol immersion is underway in the state capital. The traffic police has issued a Bhopal traffic advisory to manage processions and ensure smooth traffic movement. Several routes will face restrictions on Wednesday, and commuters have been advised to use Bhopal alternate routes.

Around 7,000 idols are expected to be immersed as pat of the Durga Visarjan Chal Samaroh, with the process likely to continue until Thursday morning. Arrangements have been made at Khatlapura, Prempura, Bairagarh, Hathaikheda, Shahpura, Arch Bridge, Malikhedi, Sehore Naka, Anantpura, Intkhedi and Naronha Sankal. Barricades have been installed, and around 5,000 personnel have been deployed for security, cleanliness and immersion arrangements. Divers, cranes, JCB machines and life jackets have also been arranged.

Durga Visarjan Route Plan Bhopal

The main Chal Samaroh will begin at 8 pm on Wednesday. The procession will pass through Bharat Talkies Tiraha, Central Library, Itwara Chauraha, Ganesh Chowk Mangalwara, Galla Mandi, Hanuman Ganj, Chhote Bhaiya Chauraha, Janakpuri, Jumerati, Purana Post Office, Sindhi Market, Peer Gate, Moti Masjid, Retghat and Kamla Park before ending at Kamlapati Ghat.

Other processions will move from Polytechnic Square, Depot Chauraha and the area in front of 25 Vahini via Bhadbhada Tiraha towards Prempura Ghat.

Bhopal Chal Samaroh Traffic Restrictions and Diversions

Heavy vehicles will be prohibited from entering the city through Ratnagiri, Bhanpur Chauraha, Karond Chauraha, Airport Chauraha, Noorganj Chauraha, Lalghati, Ratibar, 11 Meel, Patel Nagar, Chopra Kala Chauraha, Islam Nagar, Lambakheda Chauraha, Mubarakpur and Khajuri Sadak until 8 am on Friday.

From 5 pm on Wednesday, city buses, Magic vehicles and four-wheelers will be restricted at Bharat Talkies Chauraha, Alpana Tiraha, Nadra Bus Stand Chauraha and Bhopal Talkies Chauraha. These vehicles will not be allowed to travel between Bharat Talkies, Alpana Tiraha and Nadra Bus Stand towards Bhopal Talkies.

From 6 pm, traffic towards Ghoda Nakkash and the bus stand will be restricted from Mangalwara Thana Tiraha, Dayanand Chowk, Jumerati Pani Tanki Tiraha and Purani Sabji Mandi. Traffic between Nadra Bus Stand and Bharat Talkies will also be restricted during the procession.

Bhopal-Indore Road Diversion

The Bairagarh and Khajuri processions will head towards the Bairagarh immersion site on Sehore Road near the BRTS corridor, potentially affecting traffic on the Bhopal-Indore road.

Vehicles travelling towards Indore and Dewas can take the route via Lalghati, Noorganj Tiraha, Gandhi Nagar Tiraha, Airport Tiraha, Mubarakpur Chauraha, Naya Bypass, Bhaunri and Khajuri Sadak Bypass. Those travelling from the city towards Indore and Sehore can use Jhagariya, Ratibad, Neelbad and Bhadbhada Chauraha.

Bhopal Airport Route Diversion And Alternate Routes to Railway Station

Some processions from Bharat Talkies will reach Prempura Ghat via Sultania Janana Hospital, Kali Mandir Talaiya, Pul Pukhta, Lili Talkies Chauraha, the Police Control Room area, Roshanpura Chauraha, Jawahar Chowk and Depot Chauraha.

Passengers travelling to the railway station can use MP Nagar, New Market, Ashoka Garden, 80 Feet Road, Prabhat Chauraha, Subhash Nagar Overbridge and Maida Mill.

After 2 am, when the procession moves towards Retghat, access to Retghat and VIP Road from Polytechnic Chauraha may be restricted. Airport-bound commuters can use Link Road No. 1, Board Office Chauraha, DB Mall Tiraha, Subhash Nagar, Railway Overbridge, Prabhat Chauraha and 80 Feet Road.

Another option is via Pul Bogda, Bharat Talkies, Roshanpura, Police Control Room Tiraha, PHQ, Lili Tiraha, Talaiya, Hamidia Road, Teen Mohalla, Royal Market and Lalghati.

Commuters should follow the Bhopal traffic police advisory and check Bhopal traffic route diversion today updates before travelling.