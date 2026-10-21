Bhopal Drug Bust: DRI Seizes 9.139 Kg Methamphetamine Worth ₹7.32 Crore Hidden In Salwar Suit Packets, One Arrested | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 9.139 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 7.32 crore and arrested a drug trafficker in Bhopal, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific intelligence that a male passenger travelling by bus from Delhi was carrying narcotics, DRI officers intercepted him at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), Bhopal, in the early hours of Tuesday.

A search of his two mid-sized trolley bags led to the recovery of 11 plastic packets containing crystalline methamphetamine, concealed inside packets of 'salwar' suits.

Tests conducted using the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Field Test Kit confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in all 11 packets.

Officials said the seized drugs were valued at Rs 7.32 crore in the international illicit market. The trafficker was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier seizure: Amphetamine worth Rs 2.08 crore recovered

On October 14, DRI officials seized 2.604 kg of amphetamine worth Rs 2.08 crore from a Nigerian woman travelling by bus from Delhi to Bengaluru. She was arrested at the ISBT.