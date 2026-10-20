2,500 Cops, 12 Checkpoints, Drones In Sky! Bhopal Tightens Security For Grand Procession | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Security arrangements have been tightened across the city ahead of the procession, with 2,500 police personnel deployed to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.

Police personnel will be stationed along the entire procession route. Instructions have been issued to police officials in all four zones and police station in-charges to ensure foolproof security and effective crowd management.

Police have established 12 checkpoints across the city, three in each zone. Vehicles and suspicious persons will be checked at these points as part of security measures.

Police teams will also keep a close watch along the entire route to prevent disorder amid the crowds.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said drones would be used to monitor security arrangements during the procession.

Live footage captured by the drones will be transmitted directly to the control room, where senior police officials will monitor the situation continuously.

Police teams will take immediate action if any suspicious activity is detected.

Police commissioner Kumar said the deployment of additional personnel, checkpoints and aerial surveillance was aimed at ensuring the procession passes off peacefully and without disruption.