22 Months, No Chargesheet! Saurabh Sharma Assets Probe Takes New Turn In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police have begun investigating suspected links between a New Delhi-based company associated with the transport department and former road transport constable Saurabh Sharma and others in connection with the disproportionate assets (DA) case, officials said.

Around 22 months have passed, but the probe is still underway in the case registered by the Lokayukta police, which are yet to file a chargesheet in court.

The police recently came across a link connecting Sharma and Chetan Singh Gaur with the Delhi-based company and have begun investigating the connection.

The police are looking into financial transactions between the two and the company. Police said that if the links are established, the company may also be summoned to clarify its position.

SUV driver remains untraceable

The Lokayukta police are yet to arrest the driver, Payre, of the SUV, which was found parked on a plot belonging to Sharma's maternal brother-in-law in Mendori. The car, registered in Chetan Gaur's name, had 52 kg of gold and Rs 11 crore in cash in it.

Over 60 people questioned in probe

Lokayukta SP Sunil Patidar told Free Press that investigations in such cases take a long time to conclude. So far, more than 60 people have been questioned regarding property and other details.

He said, In the case, a finding has emerged indicating links between a company and the accused, but it would be premature to claim that there is a financial connection with the company.

Further investigation is needed to establish the nature of the connection between them.