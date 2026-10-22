NSG Conducts Counter-Terrorism Mock Drill At Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Security Guard (NSG), with the help of sister agencies, conducted a Counter Terrorist Mock Exercise at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport of the city on Wednesday.

The Counter Terrorist Mock Exercise (CTME) was successfully conducted at the Old Terminal Building (Non-operational area) of Indore Airport on Wednesday from 10.36 hrs to 16.30 hrs. As per the exercise scenario, terrorists attacked the old Airport Terminal Building and held passengers hostage inside the Terminal Building.

At about 11.30 hrs, the NSG team arrived by IAF aircraft and a Command and Control Centre was established. Thereafter, with the assistance of CISF, the target area was identified and the operation was executed successfully.

The exercise was concluded successfully with active coordination and support from all sister agencies, including AAI, Indore Police, ATS MP Police, Para Commandos Army, AAI Fire, State BDDS, Medical Team, IB and District Administration.

A total of *367 personnel participated in the exercise, including NSG (127), CISF (142), AAI (10), Indore Police (33), MP Police ATS (12), Para Commandos Army (26), AAI Fire (08), State BDDS (07), Medical (08), IB (01) and District Administration (01)*.